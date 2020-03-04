Weekend Events: International Festival, Food & Flea, NCFC Season-Opener and More

Cary, NC — As the weather slowly but surely warms up, the events in Cary are starting to embrace the elements. This weekend, get outside to take in a season-opener soccer game, a food & flea market and if you’re really feeling fit, put on your running shoes for the Get Your Rear in Gear Race.

Thursday, March 5, 2020

6-9 PM | Craft Beer Cellar | 1103 Ballena Circle

The crew from Cary’s Gamers Geekery & Tavern is providing board games and instruction while Craft Beer Cellar is providing the beverages this Thursday for Game Night.

Friday, March 6, 2020

7-8:30 PM | Cotton House Craft Brewers | Tickets

This is one diverse and unapologetic stand-up comedy show you won’t want to miss. Located downtown Cary, this locally produced stand-up comedy show provides 70+ minutes of laughs, a new line-up of comedians each month and tickets are always just $10 apiece. The recommended age is 18 and up with doors opening at 6 PM. Baozi food truck will be on-site cooking up southern Asian/fusion dishes from 5-9 PM.

Tickets may be purchased in advance online with a card or are cash-only at the door the day of the show.

Saturday, March 7, 2020

2:30 PM | WakeMed Soccer Park | Tickets

The starting game to the North Carolina FC 2020 USL Championship schedule is Saturday. In last year’s season opener, the North Carolina Football Club defeated Lou City 4-1. Head over to Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to see if history just might repeat itself. Tickets for the season opener range $18- $50 on Ticketmaster. See the full season schedule to plan your next day at the field.

WakeMed Soccer Park | Register | Runners fees range $13-$35

The aptly named race is all about raising community awareness of colon cancer. The morning event will include a timed 5K Run, 5K Walk, and Kids’ Fun Run. There will be awards for both individuals and teams and medals for top finishers. Visit the race website to learn more about registration, race times, forming a team, fundraising, volunteering or sponsorships.

Sunday, March 8, 2020

Noon-4 PM | 100 W Chatham Street

If you like live music, food trucks and supporting a variety of local handmade crafters, you will love the monthly Food & Flea market at the Fidelity Bank Plaza. This month’s market music will be brought by the Jordan Lake Swimmers and Steve Holcomb and the food truck line-up includes Queso Monster, The Humble Pig, Caffe Bellezza and Sweet Treats of North Carolina.

Catch the Downtown Cary Food & Flea on the 2nd Sunday of every month except January and July. No entry fee required!

Around the Triangle

UPDATE: Originally set for March 6- March 8, the festival has been canceled due to concerns for “public health”.

This festival is all about enjoying global food, culture, dance and musical performances, shopping, exhibits, and more over the course of three days. More than 60 cultures will be represented at the festival, a testament to the diverse nature of the Triangle. There will be something for the whole family, including a kid’s corner for children to learn about and explore different cultures.

Festivities will be held in both the Exposition Center and the Jim Graham Building at the NC State Fairgrounds. See the festival’s website for more details. The festival schedule will be:

March 6th from 11 AM – 10 PM

March 7th from 10 AM – 10 PM

March 8th from 11 AM – 6 PM

9:30 AM – 1:30 PM | Sunday, March 8 | Cedar Fork District Park | Tickets

Holi is a spring festival also known as the festival of colors or the festival of love. It is an ancient Hindu religious festival which has become popular with non-Hindus in many parts of South Asia, as well as people of other communities outside Asia. Join in on the fun at the Soccer Park located within Cedar Fork District Park this Sunday! Tickets range from $8-$18.

Apex – Balance & Beer Yoga

11 AM | Sunday, March 8 | Southern Peak Brewery

This twice-monthly yoga class is gentle and designed to leave participants feeling refreshed and ready for the week ahead. For a cost of just $15 before the start of the class, you get the yoga instruction and a pint of your favorite Southern Peak beer. All levels of yoga experience are welcomed, but you must bring your own mat.

5-7 PM | Saturday, March 7 | FREE

Fan Fest is a free yearly event at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park where fans have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the 2020 season and bring the family along for a fun evening at the park.

Some of the activities for Fan Fest are:

Free raffle ticket for Bulls merchandise

Batting practice sessions

Photo ops with Wool E. Bull and the Wool E. Wagon, his go-kart

Photo ops on the Durham Bulls Grounds Crew equipment in center field

Tours of the area inside the Blue Monster (left-field wall)

Tours of the Durham Bulls Clubhouse

Face painting available

Food and drink for sale

Think you have what it takes to perform the National Anthem this season? Auditions will also be on Saturday from 7:30-8:30 AM and performers will have one minute and 30 seconds to perform the anthem. Lyrics must be memorized and performed in a traditional style.

Don’t miss the season opener for the Bulls next month on Thursday, April 9 against the Charlotte Knights!

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis. Events from the CaryCitizen calendar.