2020 Primary: Early Voting Soon to Close, Election Day is Tuesday
Cary, NC — Friday and Saturday are the last days to take part in Early Voting as the official 2020 Primary Election is coming up on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Here’s what you need to know to be prepared in Cary.
Last Days to Vote Early in Cary
Two of Wake County’s Early Voting locations are in Cary:
- Herbert C. Young Community Center
- Cary Senior Center
Early voting hours for both sites:
- Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 – 8 AM – 7:30 PM
- Saturday, Feb 29, 2020 – 8 AM – 3 PM
Voting on Election Day
If you missed Early Voting, use the Wake County polling place locator to find the precinct that is designated for your specific home address on Election Day.
- Primary Election Day: March 3, 2020
The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.
Get to Know The Ballot
To see a sample ballot, go to voter search, enter your name and you’ll get info about your precinct, district and voting place. At the bottom are the links to Sample Ballots. Select which party ballot you’d like to see, or look at them all.
Resources for Voting Questions
The Wake County Board of Elections website is a great resource for residents to:
- See if you are registered to vote
- Find your polling place
- Verify address and party affiliation
- View your sample ballot
- View your voting jurisdictions
- View your voter history
- Track the status of your absentee ballot
Voters will not be required to show a photo ID. From Wake Board of Elections: “Voters will not be required to show photo ID for the March 3, 2020 primary election. In a December 31, 2019 order, a federal district court blocked North Carolina’s voter photo ID requirement from taking effect. The injunction will remain in place until further order of the court.”
Voters with questions or concerns can also call the National Election Protection hotline at 1-888-OUR-VOTE (888-687-8683). The hotline is available during early voting and on Election Day.
Story and photo by Ashley Kairis.
Taxpayers: enjoy your free ride, too!
https://gocary.org/free-rides-election-day
I don’t even know what this means. But I hope that every eligible voter votes.
and, don’t forget to see how your neighbors have voted!
;-)
https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/
Pray tell, how might I do this?
Click the link, then:
Enter a first name and last name, then click Search to view Sample Ballots, Election Day Polling Place, Voter Details, Jurisdictions, Voter History, and Absentee Request information.